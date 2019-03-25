Hidalgo County’s outdated communication technology needs overhaul

“There’s a huge communication gap,” said Hidalgo County Manager Tisha Green.

Within the past month, the 911 system in the most rural parts of the county failed because of aging equipment.

Within 24-hours of being notified, the state quickly stepped in to replace radio repeater equipment, which relays calls through remote sections of the county.

However, local and state officials agree – Hidalgo County needs an overhaul of its communication technology.

“Their 911 system was down because that repeater system is so antiquated and old – that’s one of the things we’re looking to do is improve their infrastructure so we don’t have these problems in the future,” said Jackie White, the cabinet secretary for New Mexico’s Homeland Security Department.

White says a fix is currently in the works.

“It’s public safety. It’s not just for our public officials such as police, fire and law enforcement – but it’s important for the citizens. They have to be able to call 911 and get a response,” said White. “They have to be able to call and get a response if there’s an issue.”

State lawmakers have already set aside $3.1 million to help improve communication technology specifically in Hidalgo County. The governor is expected to sign the bill that funds those efforts.