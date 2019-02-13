Large groups of migrants continue to illegally cross border into NM's Bootheel

“On average it’s been about two large groups a week,” said Border Patrol agent Fidel Baca. “For a while, it was like clockwork on Tuesday and Thursdays.”

Agent Baca said the groups are made up mostly of families from Central America and the groups immediately surrender themselves over to authorities.

The Antelope Wells area is the same area where a seven-year-old girl from Guatemala was picked up last December and later died in U.S. custody.

“You’ll see right off the bat, we’ll ask does anybody here need medical attention and you’ll see the hands that go up,” agent Baca said.

Last month, Border Patrol set up new permanent onsite EMTs to conduct medical screening the moments illegal crossers are taken into custody.

Agent Baca said it’s unclear why the area has seen a surge in large migrant groups crossing through Antelope Wells, adding that a criminal element takes advantage of the fact that it is a remote and desolate area.

“These people are smuggled. It’s not a coincidence that these people are out here at the same time,” agent Baca said.