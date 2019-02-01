New Mexico AG raises embezzlement allegations against firm

Balderas says Pamela Crumpler siphoned off $50,000 dollars from her clients by devising a scheme.

Balderas alleges she opened bank accounts at Compass Bank, which added $200 to each account as a promotional tool.

However, Balderas believes Crumpler used the $200 from each account for her own personal gain, defrauding the clients.

“What's disgusting about this is that these are people who can't defend themselves,” Balderas said. “I'm angered because, by the time law enforcement gets involved, it's too late. The state and federal authorities need to build in front-end protections to protect these individuals. It's a shame they are being exploited."

To add insult to injury, this is the second time this group has allegedly been defrauded.

They were once under the care of Ayudando Guardians.

The managers of that company are now facing criminal prosecution after they were accused of stealing millions from their disabled veteran clients.

Once the company closed, the clients were put under the financial management of Guardian Angels Representative Payees.

“I've already gathered enough evidence that I can confirm to you that criminal activity has taken place and these individuals were exploited,” Balderas said. “What I am working on now is gathering enough evidence to ensure that I hold her as accountable as possible.”

The alleged scheme was caught by Judge Shannon Bacon.

During a hearing on a separate matter, this issue came up and she was the one who referred the case to the attorney general.

KOB obtained a number of documents related to the case, including search warrants and letters to the governor and Compass Bank. You can read those documents by clicking this link.