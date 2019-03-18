Scammers clone Valencia Co. Sheriff's Office phone number, demand money

The scammers threatened callers with arrest warrants and demanded payment.

Undersheriff Kmatz said one person paid several thousand dollars to the scammers.

Catching the high-tech scammers is a challenge, according to Undersheriff Kmatz. He encourages everyone to be skeptical of any call involving money.

"Law enforcement is not going to call and ask for those kinds of things,” Undersheriff Kmatz said. “We're not going to call and try and get payment information, we're not going to call and get your credit card number.”