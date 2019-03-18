Scammers clone Valencia Co. Sheriff's Office phone number, demand money | KOB 4
Scammers clone Valencia Co. Sheriff's Office phone number, demand money

Nathan O'Neal
March 18, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Scammers have been cloning the phone number to the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office and asking people for money.

Valencia County Undersheriff Mark Kmatz said several people reported being scammed in recent weeks

“It begins to betray the public's trust because now they don't know who law enforcement is,” Undersheriff Kmatz said.

The scammers threatened callers with arrest warrants and demanded payment.

Undersheriff Kmatz said one person paid several thousand dollars to the scammers.

Catching the high-tech scammers is a challenge, according to Undersheriff Kmatz. He encourages everyone to be skeptical of any call involving money.

"Law enforcement is not going to call and ask for those kinds of things,” Undersheriff Kmatz said. “We're not going to call and try and get payment information, we're not going to call and get your credit card number.”

Nathan O'Neal


Updated: March 18, 2019 10:25 PM
Created: March 18, 2019 08:41 PM

