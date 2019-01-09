Scammers targeting federal workers impacted by govt. shutdown

He said federal workers should also be on the lookout for side job offers. He said there are a lot of fake postings out there that require people to pay for an application fee.

Reimbursement scam emails are also popping up.

"Somebody from, you know, executive staff stating that for whatever reason, they need $400 in Visa gift cards sent to them immediately for X, Y and Z, like for a business function, something like that," Mora said.

Mora's advises people to do their research before giving out their personal information.