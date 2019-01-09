Scammers targeting federal workers impacted by govt. shutdown | KOB 4
Scammers targeting federal workers impacted by govt. shutdown

Colton Shone
January 09, 2019 06:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The 5,800 federal employees in New Mexico who are furloughed or working without pay may be a target for scammers.

Scammers are preying on people, offering them loans. 

"These lenders will call and say you are pre-approved for a loan, and you just have to pay this processing fee or pay this down payment and people will do it and they won't get the loan. No reputable lender will ever give somebody a loan without looking at their credit first," said the Better Business Bureau's Matthew Mora.

He said federal workers should also be on the lookout for side job offers. He said there are a lot of fake postings out there that require people to pay for an application fee.

Reimbursement scam emails are also popping up. 

"Somebody from, you know, executive staff stating that for whatever reason, they need $400 in Visa gift cards sent to them immediately for X, Y and Z, like for a business function, something like that," Mora said.

Mora's advises people to do their research before giving out their personal information.

Colton Shone


Updated: January 09, 2019 06:20 PM
Created: January 09, 2019 12:58 PM

