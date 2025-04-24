There are several different ways viewers can watch content from KOB 4 on their television or mobile devices.
To stream on a Roku device, use the following steps:
Find the “Streaming Store” in the home screen menu
Click “Search” in the Streaming Store menu
Type in “KOB” and download theKOB 4 app
Open the KOB 4 app to watch the stream
To stream on Apple TV, use the following steps:
Find the “App Store” in the home screen menu
Click “Search” in the App Store menu
Type in “KOB”
Select the price or Get button. If you see the Open button instead of a price or the Get button, the app is already downloaded.
Open the
app to watch the stream KOB 4
To stream on a Chromecast or Google device, use the following steps:
Find the “Google Play Store” in the home screen menu
Press the Assistant button
on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type KOB 4 to search for the app.
Select
Install. Open the
app to watch the stream KOB 4
Option 1 – Over-the-Air Antenna
Follow the steps above to watch free over the air with an antenna on your TV
Option 2 –
Cast from Our Mobile Phone App to Your TV
Follow the steps below to download the KOB mobile app to your phone.
Make sure your phone is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your TV
Use the “Screen Mirror”, “Screen Share”, or “Screen Cast” option on your phone to cast to the TV
When you see your phone on the TV, open the KOB mobile app and play the live stream
Here is the broadcast schedule for the Arizona Diamondbacks. The broadcasts will all start at 7:00 pm for pre-game and 7:30 pm for game time, with the first pitch at 7:40 pm New Mexico time. All of these games will be broadcast on channel 4.2, the Heroes & Icons channel on KOB.
# Day Date Opponent Time (AZ) 1 Friday 25-Apr Braves 6:40 p.m. 2 Friday 9-May Dodgers 6:40 p.m. 3 Friday 30-May Nationals 6:40 p.m. 4 Friday 27-Jun Marlins 6:40 p.m. 5 Friday 4-Jul Royals 6:40 p.m. 6 Friday 18-Jul Cardinals 6:40 p.m. 7 Friday 8-Aug Rockies 6:40 p.m. 8 Friday 22-Aug Reds 6:40 p.m. 9 Friday 5-Sep Red Sox 6:40 p.m. 10 Friday 19-Sep Phillies 6:40 p.m.