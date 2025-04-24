There are several different ways viewers can watch content from KOB 4 on their television or mobile devices.

Check antenna signal strength for your address

Albuquerque – Channel 4

 

To watch games in Albuquerque and greater New Mexico, use the links below to find KOB from your local cable provider.

Xfinity/Comcast

Charter/Spectrum

DirecTV

DISH Network

To stream on a Roku device, use the following steps:

  1. Find the “Streaming Store” in the home screen menu
  2. Click “Search” in the Streaming Store menu
  3. Type in “KOB” and download theKOB 4 app
  4. Open the KOB 4 app to watch the stream

To stream on an Amazon Fire device, use the following steps:

  1. Search for the KOB 4 app by going to Find  on the main menu. You can also use the Alexa  or microphone  button on your remote.
  2. Select the KOB 4 app.
  3. To download the KOB 4 app, select Get  or the Shopping Cart  icon.
  4. Open the KOB 4 app to watch the stream
Note: You may need to verify your Amazon account when making Appstore purchases.

 

To stream on Apple TV, use the following steps:

  1. Find the “App Store” in the home screen menu
  2. Click “Search” in the App Store menu
  3. Type in “KOB”
  4. Select the price or Get button. If you see the Open button instead of a price or the Get button, the app is already downloaded.
  5. Open the KOB 4 app to watch the stream

 

To stream on a Chromecast or Google device, use the following steps:

  1. Find the “Google Play Store” in the home screen menu
  2. Press the Assistant button Assistant on your remote or select Search Search on the home screen.
  3. Say or type KOB 4 to search for the app.
  4. Select Install.
  5. Open the KOB 4 app to watch the stream

Option 1 – Over-the-Air Antenna

  • Follow the steps above to watch free over the air with an antenna on your TV

Option 2 – Cast from Our Mobile Phone App to Your TV

  • Follow the steps below to download the KOB mobile app to your phone.
  • Make sure your phone is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your TV
  • Use the “Screen Mirror”, “Screen Share”, or “Screen Cast” option on your phone to cast to the TV
  • When you see your phone on the TV, open the KOB mobile app and play the live stream

Download the free KOB app to watch the tournaments on your mobile device.

Apple App Store

Google Play Store

 

Here is the broadcast schedule for the Arizona Diamondbacks.  The broadcasts will all start at 7:00 pm for pre-game and 7:30 pm for game time, with the first pitch at 7:40 pm New Mexico time. All of these games will be broadcast on channel 4.2, the Heroes & Icons channel on KOB.

#DayDateOpponentTime (AZ)
1Friday25-AprBraves6:40 p.m.
2Friday9-MayDodgers6:40 p.m.
3Friday30-MayNationals6:40 p.m.
4Friday27-JunMarlins6:40 p.m.
5Friday4-JulRoyals6:40 p.m.
6Friday18-JulCardinals6:40 p.m.
7Friday8-AugRockies6:40 p.m.
8Friday22-AugReds6:40 p.m.
9Friday5-SepRed Sox6:40 p.m.
10Friday19-SepPhillies6:40 p.m.