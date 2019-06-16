Abuela Cooks: Flour tortillas
June 17, 2019 07:14 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Casey Messer is getting a lesson in making tortillas.
Angelique Schwegler and Julia Cox showed Casey what makes the tortillas at StuffedLust Sopapilla company special.
Watch the video to see how they turned out.
Recipe:
4 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp salt
2 tsp baking powder
2 tbsp lard or Crisco
1.5 cups water
Mix all ingredients together by hand or with a kitchen aid
Make into balls and roll out into circles
Cook on griddle
