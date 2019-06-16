Abuela Cooks: Flour tortillas | KOB 4
Abuela Cooks: Flour tortillas

June 17, 2019 07:14 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Casey Messer is getting a lesson in making tortillas.

Angelique Schwegler and Julia Cox showed Casey what makes the tortillas at StuffedLust Sopapilla company special.

Watch the video to see how they turned out.

Recipe:

4 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp salt
2 tsp baking powder
2 tbsp lard or Crisco
1.5 cups water

Mix all ingredients together by hand or with a kitchen aid

Make into balls and roll out into circles

Cook on griddle 

KOB


Updated: June 17, 2019 07:14 AM
Created: June 16, 2019 04:37 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

