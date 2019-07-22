Abuela Cooks: Green chile sauce
KOB Web Staff
July 22, 2019 06:59 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this week's Abuela Cooks, Casey Messer is whipping up some delicious green chile sauce with the help of the ladies from StuffedLust Sopapilla Company.
Here's the recipe:
Green chile sauce
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 cup finely chopped onions
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch or xanthum gum mixed with equal water till smooth.
- 1⁄4 teaspoon ground cumin salt to taste
- 4 cups veggie or meat stock
- 1 cup chopped roasted and peeled new mexico chile ("or" frozen "or" canned)
- 1 can diced tomatoes
Instructions
- In a medium sauce pan, saute the onion and garlic in the oil over medium-high heat, until tender (about 6 minutes).
- Stir in the cumin, salt and cook over medium heat, stirring, for 2 minutes
- Add the chile and tomatoes and bring to a low boil.
- Stir in the stock and return to boiling.
- Stir in the mixture of water and thicker return to boiling stirring constantly.
- Cool and then store in refrigerator, covered, for up to one day.
- To serve, heat thoroughly.
Credits
