Abuela Cooks: Green chile sauce | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Abuela Cooks: Green chile sauce

KOB Web Staff
July 22, 2019 06:59 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this week's Abuela Cooks, Casey Messer is whipping up some delicious green chile sauce with the help of the ladies from StuffedLust Sopapilla Company.

Advertisement

Here's the recipe:

Green chile sauce

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 cup finely chopped onions
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch or xanthum gum mixed with equal water till smooth.
  • 1⁄4 teaspoon ground cumin salt to taste
  • 4 cups veggie or meat stock
  • 1 cup chopped roasted and peeled new mexico chile ("or" frozen "or" canned)
  • 1 can diced tomatoes 

Instructions

  • In a medium sauce pan, saute the onion and garlic in the oil over medium-high heat, until tender (about 6 minutes).
  • Stir in the cumin, salt and cook over medium heat, stirring, for 2 minutes
  • Add the chile and tomatoes and bring to a low boil.
  • Stir in the stock and return to boiling.
  • Stir in the mixture of water and thicker return to boiling stirring constantly.
  • Cool and then store in refrigerator, covered, for up to one day.
  • To serve, heat thoroughly.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Created: July 22, 2019 06:59 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Roswell firefighter dies after battling injuries from fireworks explosion
Roswell firefighter dies after battling injuries from fireworks explosion
Boat stolen from family in NE Albuquerque
Boat stolen from family in NE Albuquerque
'Obscene' poster causes complaints at Summerfest
'Obscene' poster causes complaints at Summerfest
Woman dead following deputy involved shooting
Woman dead following deputy involved shooting
Band has gear stolen after Albuquerque show
Band has gear stolen after Albuquerque show
Advertisement




Woman dead following deputy involved shooting
Woman dead following deputy involved shooting
Roswell firefighter dies after battling injuries from fireworks explosion
Roswell firefighter dies after battling injuries from fireworks explosion
AG announces settlement with Equifax over massive data breach
AG announces settlement with Equifax over massive data breach
New Mexico Walmarts stop gun sales
New Mexico Walmarts stop gun sales
Bus drivers to begin training in ART lanes
Bus drivers to begin training in ART lanes