Albuquerque quartets gear up to provide 'Singing Valentines' | KOB 4

Albuquerque quartets gear up to provide 'Singing Valentines'

KOB 4
Created: February 11, 2022 07:19 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – If you're looking for a Valentine's Day gift, time is ticking to ensure your valentine will be singing your praises.

The "Singing Valentines" is offering a barbershop quartet who will sing to your love. All you have to do is call or go online, make a reservation for your desired location and time and they will provide the special singing surprise. 

In-person reservations start at $60 – with a senior discount available – and all proceeds go toward the New Mexico Youth Harmony/ABCC nonprofit organization. More information, including how to book a reservation, is available on their website.

One of the barbershop quartets performed live Friday morning and shared details on the "Singing Valentines". 

Click the video above to view the interview and performance.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Church waits on green light from city to house homeless in parking lot
Church waits on green light from city to house homeless in parking lot
Sergio Almanza to face a judge Friday
Sergio Almanza to face a judge Friday
Roswell man spends more than 500 days hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19
Roswell man spends more than 500 days hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19
Person critically injured in crash on NB I-25 off-ramp at Paseo
Person critically injured in crash on NB I-25 off-ramp at Paseo
Controversial plan to kill feral cows back on
Controversial plan to kill feral cows back on