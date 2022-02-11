Albuquerque quartets gear up to provide 'Singing Valentines'

KOB 4
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – If you're looking for a Valentine's Day gift, time is ticking to ensure your valentine will be singing your praises.
The "Singing Valentines" is offering a barbershop quartet who will sing to your love. All you have to do is call or go online, make a reservation for your desired location and time and they will provide the special singing surprise.
In-person reservations start at $60 – with a senior discount available – and all proceeds go toward the New Mexico Youth Harmony/ABCC nonprofit organization. More information, including how to book a reservation, is available on their website.
One of the barbershop quartets performed live Friday morning and shared details on the "Singing Valentines".
Click the video above to view the interview and performance.
