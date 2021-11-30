Giving Tuesday: S.A.F.E. House | KOB 4

Giving Tuesday: S.A.F.E. House

Joy Wang
Created: November 30, 2021 07:31 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is often known as Giving Tuesday.

This morning on KOB, Kristen Kinzer from S.A.F.E. House talked about how you can help.

S.A.F.E. House is the third-largest domestic violence shelter in the country and the largest in New Mexico. There are 85 beds and two rapid rehousing programs, which provide permanent housing for survivors of domestic violence after they leave the shelter.

The non-profit is also working on expanding its cottages to provide more privacy to residents. To help them out, click the website here and click the video above to watch Joy Wang's interview with Kinzer.


