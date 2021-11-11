Goodwill offering film production assistant training program

"They get an opportunity to learn what it takes to become a production assistant before actually setting foot on a set," Penn stated, "and so it gives them the ability to have the confidence but also the access points to get into a production and the assistant directors that are doing the training are also the ones that hire for those productions."

In the past, the nonprofit has offered job training for customer service and specialized training for call centers when those positions were each in high demand.

"The purpose of the organization is to enhance people's quality of life," Penn said. "Give them an opportunity, help them develop a career."

Plenty of spots are available for the upcoming Nov. 13-14 production assistant job training session. Sign up at the website here.