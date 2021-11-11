Goodwill offering film production assistant training program

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Goodwill is offering job training to get you working up close and personal with the inner workings of movies and TV shows.
The nonprofit is offering a job training program for production assistants to meet the film and TV industry's needs.
This weekend, Goodwill will be offering production assistant training for the fifth time. The classes' curriculum was put together by 10 assistant directors and unit production managers.
In the past, the nonprofit has offered job training for customer service and specialized training for call centers when those positions were each in high demand.
Plenty of spots are available for the upcoming Nov. 13-14 production assistant job training session. Sign up at the website here.
