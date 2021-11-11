Goodwill offering film production assistant training program | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Goodwill offering film production assistant training program

Joy Wang
Updated: November 11, 2021 11:30 AM
Created: November 11, 2021 11:25 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Goodwill is offering job training to get you working up close and personal with the inner workings of movies and TV shows. 

The nonprofit is offering a job training program for production assistants to meet the film and TV industry's needs.

"We chose the film industry because it's growing. Production assistants were in great need in New Mexico and they're looking for people that are New Mexico residents," Goodwill Chief Services Officer Sara Penn said. "We pursued developing a production assistant training to give people that entry-level position into the film industry."

This weekend, Goodwill will be offering production assistant training for the fifth time. The classes' curriculum was put together by 10 assistant directors and unit production managers.

"They get an opportunity to learn what it takes to become a production assistant before actually setting foot on a set," Penn stated, "and so it gives them the ability to have the confidence but also the access points to get into a production and the assistant directors that are doing the training are also the ones that hire for those productions."

In the past, the nonprofit has offered job training for customer service and specialized training for call centers when those positions were each in high demand. 

"The purpose of the organization is to enhance people's quality of life," Penn said. "Give them an opportunity, help them develop a career."

Plenty of spots are available for the upcoming Nov. 13-14 production assistant job training session. Sign up at the website here


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Presbyterian, UNM Health activate crisis standards of care for metro hospitals
Presbyterian, UNM Health activate crisis standards of care for metro hospitals
State health officials plan to renew New Mexico's indoor mask mandate
State health officials plan to renew New Mexico's indoor mask mandate
APD: Man detained after barricading self in gas station
APD: Man detained after barricading self in gas station
Health alert issued for City of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County
Health alert issued for City of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County
New Mexico's first Continuous Flow Interchange opens in Bernalillo
New Mexico's first Continuous Flow Interchange opens in Bernalillo