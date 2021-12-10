Hanging up holiday lights without damaging your roof | KOB 4

Hanging up holiday lights without damaging your roof

Joy Wang
Created: December 10, 2021 11:56 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Many people like to focus on indoor decorations but there is just something about driving through a neighborhood with lights on the outside. 

The lights add to the holiday spirit but you don't want to dampen that spirit by damaging your roof while hanging up your lights Local roofing expert Mark Rawson has tips for hanging up your lights without damaging your roof. 

MORE: Local roofing expert discusses do's and don'ts of holiday decorating

Click the video above to view the step-by-step instructions. 


