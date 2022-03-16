Local HR expert discusses nuances of 'The Great Resignation'

Colton Shone, Danielle Todesco
Updated: March 16, 2022 12:26 PM
Created: March 16, 2022 08:00 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Many people resigned from their respective positions in hopes of getting something better, as a part of 'The Great Resignation', but there are some potential drawbacks to it.
Jumping from position to position can indicate a lack of commitment, which may raise some red flags for employers looking to hire employees. While an employer also may not be what you desire, it may be worth it to demand more and give them a chance, given the nature of the current job market.
Heather Talamante, a local HR expert and the President of Tell Us About Yourself, Inc., sat down Wednesday with Colton Shone and Danielle Todesco for KOB 4 Mornings to discuss these nuances and more.
Click the video above to view Colton and Danielle's conversation with Heather.
