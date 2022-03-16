Local HR expert discusses nuances of 'The Great Resignation'

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Many people resigned from their respective positions in hopes of getting something better, as a part of 'The Great Resignation', but there are some potential drawbacks to it.

Jumping from position to position can indicate a lack of commitment, which may raise some red flags for employers looking to hire employees. While an employer also may not be what you desire, it may be worth it to demand more and give them a chance, given the nature of the current job market.