Locker 505's Clothe a Kid for a Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Locker 505, a nonprofit that helps clothe kids in Bernalillo County, served its 10,000th student back in October.

The need for clothes and help has only grown since the pandemic. Now, there's a new campaign to clothe a child for a year. There's also a goal to raise $10,000 by Dec. 28 because of an anonymous grant. Each donation given in the month of December will be matched up to $10,000.