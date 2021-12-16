Locker 505's Clothe a Kid for a Year | KOB 4
Locker 505's Clothe a Kid for a Year

Joy Wang
Created: December 16, 2021 07:24 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Locker 505, a nonprofit that helps clothe kids in Bernalillo County, served its 10,000th student back in October.

The need for clothes and help has only grown since the pandemic. Now, there's a new campaign to clothe a child for a year. There's also a goal to raise $10,000 by Dec. 28 because of an anonymous grant. Each donation given in the month of December will be matched up to $10,000.

To donate, click here to visit the website.

Watch the interview above to see how you can help.


