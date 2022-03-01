Nob Hill baker celebrates Fat Tuesday with 'King Cake'

Brianna Wilson
March 01, 2022
Created: March 01, 2022 08:46 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Before you put down your gins and confess your sins on Ash Wednesday, it's time to celebrate Fat Tuesday with a traditional cake a Nob Hill baker is preparing for the special day.
King Cake is being prepared and served by Q, the owner of Q's Cakes and Sweets Boutique, from Noon to 5 p.m. Fat Tuesday. The cake is a tradition for Mardi Gras as it celebrates Epiphany and the coming of the three kings.
This morning, Brianna Wilson visited the Nob Hill bakery and learned more about it.
Click the video above to learn more about it and a special ride code you can use if you plan to celebrate Fat Tuesday.
