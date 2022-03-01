Nob Hill baker celebrates Fat Tuesday with 'King Cake'

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Before you put down your gins and confess your sins on Ash Wednesday, it's time to celebrate Fat Tuesday with a traditional cake a Nob Hill baker is preparing for the special day.

King Cake is being prepared and served by Q, the owner of Q's Cakes and Sweets Boutique, from Noon to 5 p.m. Fat Tuesday. The cake is a tradition for Mardi Gras as it celebrates Epiphany and the coming of the three kings.