'S.T.E.A.M. Nights' returns Saturday to honor Women's History Month

Danielle Todesco
Created: March 17, 2022 07:42 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Balloon Museum will be celebrating women 'In Their Words' this Saturday night with a new exhibit for their S.T.E.A.M. Nights event.
The 'In Their Words – Women in Ballooning' event will be taking place March 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., featuring the 'In Their Words: Stories by Women on the Ground and in the Air' exhibit highlighting the key role women played in ballooning – from the 1800s to today.
Visitors will hear stories from weather adventurers who have piloted balloons around the world and learn about how the exhibit was curated.
The event will feature aerial performances by AirDance NM, live music, a food truck hands-on ballooning activities and a VARA wine bar for adults. A balloon glow will be taking place, weather permitting, by a local women ballooning group, 'Chicks Fly'.
Tickets are available in advance and at the door but space is limited. Adult admission is $6 and $5 with a New Mexico ID. Senior admission is $4 for those 65 and older, $3 for youth ages 6 to 17 and free for children age 5 and under.
