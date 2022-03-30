Steve Stucker: Breezy conditions, precipitation likely for the state Wednesday

Temperatures in the 60s will hang around for the Albuquerque metro and warm up the farther south you are, from Roswell to Las Cruces where temperatures may get into the 70s today. Other parts of the state, such as the Four Corners region – including Farmington and Gallup – will hang around in the 50s.

Steve Stucker has all the answers blowing in the wind and it, my friend, is in his full forecast. Click the video above to view the forecast.