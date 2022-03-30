Steve Stucker: Breezy conditions, precipitation likely for the state Wednesday | KOB 4
Steve Stucker: Breezy conditions, precipitation likely for the state Wednesday

Created: March 30, 2022 07:16 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Some precipitation pushed into the state Wednesday morning and some places will see rain and others – in higher elevations especially – will see snow.

Some cooler temperatures will linger throughout a breezy day for the state.

Temperatures in the 60s will hang around for the Albuquerque metro and warm up the farther south you are, from Roswell to Las Cruces where temperatures may get into the 70s today. Other parts of the state, such as the Four Corners region – including Farmington and Gallup – will hang around in the 50s. 

