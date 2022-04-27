Steve Stucker: Chance of rain, thunderstorms in some parts of the state

KOB 4
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It is the first and possibly last chance at rain and thunderstorms for some parts of the state Wednesday.
Eastern parts of New Mexico will see a chance of some severe thunderstorms and other areas, such as northern New Mexico, may see some rain.
Temperatures will remain warm across the state and breezes will hang around too.
