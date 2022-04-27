Steve Stucker: Chance of rain, thunderstorms in some parts of the state | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Steve Stucker: Chance of rain, thunderstorms in some parts of the state

KOB 4
Created: April 27, 2022 07:10 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It is the first and possibly last chance at rain and thunderstorms for some parts of the state Wednesday. 

Eastern parts of New Mexico will see a chance of some severe thunderstorms and other areas, such as northern New Mexico, may see some rain. 

Temperatures will remain warm across the state and breezes will hang around too. 

Click the video above to view Steve Stucker's full Wednesday morning forecast. 


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

School bus crash video sparks response from legislator
School bus crash video sparks response from legislator
New report shows rent prices rising in Albuquerque
New report shows rent prices rising in Albuquerque
Text messages provide insight into fatal 'Rust' shooting
Text messages provide insight into fatal 'Rust' shooting
Teen suspect in double shooting found, arrested
Teen suspect in double shooting found, arrested
Video shows car hitting APS school bus
Video shows car hitting APS school bus