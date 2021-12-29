Tips for sticking with fitness-based New Year's resolutions

KOB Web Staff
Created: December 29, 2021 06:57 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Year's resolutions often revolve around weight loss or exercise but they can also be the toughest to maintain.
According to a survey done for 2021, 50% of people surveyed said exercising more and improving their fitness were their resolutions for the year, while 48% said losing weight was their resolution.
Making the resolution is a good place to start but what can people do to stick with it?
Reece Killebrew, the owner of Republiq Gym, discussed some tips, including how diet plays a role and having an accountability friend, in his interview with Danielle Todesco:
