Tips for sticking with fitness-based New Year's resolutions

KOB Web Staff
Created: December 29, 2021 06:57 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Year's resolutions often revolve around weight loss or exercise but they can also be the toughest to maintain.

According to a survey done for 2021, 50% of people surveyed said exercising more and improving their fitness were their resolutions for the year, while 48% said losing weight was their resolution. 

Making the resolution is a good place to start but what can people do to stick with it?

Reece Killebrew, the owner of Republiq Gym, discussed some tips, including how diet plays a role and having an accountability friend, in his interview with Danielle Todesco: 


