UNM dermatologist recommends fall skin care tips

Joy Wang
Updated: September 22, 2021 03:10 PM
Created: September 22, 2021 02:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The first day of fall has arrived and although the weather may be cooling, protecting your skin from the sun is still important.
Although the monsoon season has resulted in more humid days and less dry skin, that will be changing as the weather does.
"We're probably going to see a lot more dry skin, itchy skin and flaring of people who have eczema or more prone to dry sensitive skin," Dr. John Durkin said. "What people can do is stick with good moisturizers whether it's an ointment, a cream or a lotion."
Lotions are thinner, cream is a thicker moisturizer and ointment is greasier, similar to a Vaseline.
"If people apply things like Vaseline while they're in the shower, that can really cut down on the greasiness of ointments," Durkin noted. "When it comes to the face, people who are more prone to acne or breaking out, they can really use a separate moisturizer for the face that's really made for it."
To preserve your skin, it is recommended to not take super hot showers as it gets colder. It is also recommended to moisturize after getting out of the tub or the shower. Non-comedogenic products also work well to not clog pores which helps avoid breakouts.
