WisePies, Make-a-Wish NM team up for second annual benefit pizza run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Pizza and running benefit us in different ways but this weekend they will be providing the same benefit to a local cause.

The second annual pizza run will be taking place May 15, starting at 7 a.m. A one-mile fun run, a 5K run and a 10K super challenge will be taking place to support Make-A-Wish Foundation New Mexico. While registration is closed for each run, you can still donate online or on the day of, when you can also cheer on the runners.