WisePies, Make-a-Wish NM team up for second annual benefit pizza run

Joy Wang
Created: May 10, 2022 08:34 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Pizza and running benefit us in different ways but this weekend they will be providing the same benefit to a local cause.
The second annual pizza run will be taking place May 15, starting at 7 a.m. A one-mile fun run, a 5K run and a 10K super challenge will be taking place to support Make-A-Wish Foundation New Mexico. While registration is closed for each run, you can still donate online or on the day of, when you can also cheer on the runners.
Joy Wang sat down with Danielle Trujillo and Danielle Rodriguez as they discussed what is happening this weekend and how you can get involved with it and to support Make-A-Wish NM's work.
Click the video above to view Joy's interviews with Danielle and Danielle.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company