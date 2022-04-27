Workout Wednesday: Getting fit with CrossFit Rio Rancho | KOB 4
Workout Wednesday: Getting fit with CrossFit Rio Rancho

Joy Wang
Created: April 27, 2022 07:01 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This week, Workout Wednesday is back! Unlike the typical workout from home, Joy is trying out something new.

Joy went to CrossFit Rio Rancho, a gym co-owned by two Rio Rancho police officers, to try their Air Force WOD – Work Out of the Day. The good thing is, you can still do these workouts at home.

Even if you don't have weights, just use a stick! Watch the video to see how Joy tried out CrossFit using just a PVC pipe.

Click the video above to view Joy Wang's Workout Wednesday with CrossFit Rio Rancho.


