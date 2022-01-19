Workout Wednesday: Seven-minute at-home workouts | KOB 4

Workout Wednesday: Seven-minute at-home workouts

Joy Wang
Created: January 19, 2022 06:32 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – This week for Workout Wednesday, Joy tries out the app Seven.

The workouts are only seven minutes long! Unlike previous Workout Wednesdays, this app does cost money.

There's a week-long free trial and, after that, it's about $5 a month or less if you go with longer plans. Family plans are also available.

Watch the video above for a look at how the app works and whether you should try it out!


