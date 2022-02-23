Workout Wednesday: Sweat Bootcamp

Joy Wang
Created: February 23, 2022 07:19 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – This week for Workout Wednesday, Joy Wang took us out of the KOB building and into a local business.
"When you walk in our doors, you're not going to get any machines that you're sitting on just doing rep after rep – you're going to have an instructor," explained Kimberly Lynn, the owner of SWEAT Bootcamp in Rio Rancho.
She teaches 45-minute strength and conditioning classes at her gym but there are a lot of moves you can do at home, including the AMRAP workout. AMRAP stands for As Many Reps As Possible.
Even better? These moves are ones you can do anywhere!
Watch this week's Workout Wednesday, for a look at a 20-minute AMRAP workout, by clicking the video above.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company