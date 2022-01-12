Workout Wednesday: Using a fitness coach app for a tummy trim workout | KOB 4

Workout Wednesday: Using a fitness coach app for a tummy trim workout

Joy Wang
Created: January 12, 2022 06:51 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- This week on Workout Wednesday, Joy Wang takes a look at another app, Workout Trainer: Fitness Coach.

The profile setup shouldn't take more than a minute or two. It's got a lot of options.

You can choose what type of equipment you have, what your goals are, and how long you want your workouts to be.

Joy tried the Trim Your Tummy option out of the suggested workouts.

Watch the video for a look at how things went and check out last week's Workout Wednesday about the app Onyx.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

