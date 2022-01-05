Workout Wednesday: Utilizing a fitness app to kickstart your routine | KOB 4

Workout Wednesday: Utilizing a fitness app to kickstart your routine

Joy Wang
Created: January 05, 2022 08:15 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – One of the most common New Year's resolutions is to improve fitness and be healthier.

As you start out, getting help can be essential to succeeding and there are apps out there designed to help you succeed, including Onyx. 

The free app lets you track your exercise and helps you improve your form as you are maneuvering your workouts. No equipment is needed and you can set up your profile in a way that gives you recommended workouts. Then, it shows you how to do the workouts and you're ready to go!

Click the video to view the full Workout Wednesday segment. 


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Most Bernalillo County buildings close Wednesday after ransomware attack
Most Bernalillo County buildings close Wednesday after ransomware attack
Suspect apprehended during shots fired call at Sandoval County courthouse
Suspect apprehended during shots fired call at Sandoval County courthouse
Football player kills teammate at New Year's Eve party
Football player kills teammate at New Year's Eve party
Lapel video shows APD officer open fire on teen suspect
Lapel video shows APD officer open fire on teen suspect
New Mexico reports 31 new deaths, 1,654 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 31 new deaths, 1,654 additional COVID-19 cases