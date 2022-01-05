Workout Wednesday: Utilizing a fitness app to kickstart your routine

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – One of the most common New Year's resolutions is to improve fitness and be healthier.
As you start out, getting help can be essential to succeeding and there are apps out there designed to help you succeed, including Onyx.
The free app lets you track your exercise and helps you improve your form as you are maneuvering your workouts. No equipment is needed and you can set up your profile in a way that gives you recommended workouts. Then, it shows you how to do the workouts and you're ready to go!
