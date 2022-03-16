Workout Wednesday: Working Out with Equipment at Home

Joy Wang
Updated: March 16, 2022 12:26 PM
Created: March 16, 2022 06:59 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Typically the word "workout" does not go together with a jar of salsa in a chair – but in this week's Workout Wednesday, Joy Wang shows you how to get a good workout in with a jar of salsa and a chair.
Joy shows you some exercises that work your arms, your core, your legs and help you feel good – all with some of your favorite comfort items.
Click the video above to view this week's Workout Wednesday.
