Workout Wednesday: Working Out with Equipment at Home | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Workout Wednesday: Working Out with Equipment at Home

Joy Wang
Updated: March 16, 2022 12:26 PM
Created: March 16, 2022 06:59 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Typically the word "workout" does not go together with a jar of salsa in a chair – but in this week's Workout Wednesday, Joy Wang shows you how to get a good workout in with a jar of salsa and a chair.

Joy shows you some exercises that work your arms, your core, your legs and help you feel good – all with some of your favorite comfort items.

Click the video above to view this week's Workout Wednesday. 


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

9 dead in Texas crash involving U. of Southwest golf teams
Emergency responders work the scene of a fatal crash late Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Andrews County, Texas. A vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing multiple people, authorities said. (NewsWest 9 KWES-TV via AP)
APD ID's victim, suspect in Foothills shooting spree
APD ID's victim, suspect in Foothills shooting spree
Man arrested for fatal stabbing Tuesday night outside Sunshine Theater
Man arrested for fatal stabbing Tuesday night outside Sunshine Theater
Glenwood Hills neighborhood mourns young neighbor
Glenwood Hills neighborhood mourns young neighbor
FAA agrees to a key, one-year reprieve from rule for Albuquerque balloonists
FAA agrees to a key, one-year reprieve from rule for Albuquerque balloonists