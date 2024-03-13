Minneapolis St. Paul Twin Cities KSTP Headlines

  • Exploring Mall of America with Kristin Haubrich
    Reporter Kristin Haubrich takes a trip to Mall of America with her family. Related link: Mall of America Staycation Week on Twin Cities Live
  • Reuben Sandwich recipe for St. Patrick’s Day with Jamie Preuss
    St. Patrick's Day is fast approaching. But you're in luck! Local food blogger Jamie Preuss shares how to make corned beef at home, along with her Reuben sandwich recipe.
  • Children’s book becomes stage show: The Name Jar
    Stages Theatre Company in Hopkins and Theater Mu in St. Paul are joining forces. The two companies are debuting a show based on the book by Yangsook Choi. The Name Jar
  • Maple Tree Tapping in Cottage Grove
    Minnesota is home to about 90 maple syrup producers. 14,000 gallons of it are produced each here in the state. Producer Lauren Andrego visited Hale's Sugarbush in Cottage Grove
  • Brandi Powell has an announcement
    5 Eyewitness News anchor Brandi Powell has an exciting announcement. She and her husband are expecting! This will be Brandi's third child and her first boy. Congratulations, Brandi!
  • Fox Den Board Game Cafe in Burnsville
    Two friends and life-long gamers opened a board game cafe in Burnsville, which includes a full espresso and coffee bar. Reporter Kristin Haubrich visits Fox Den Board Game Cafe.
  • Ficus and Fig in Burnsville
    The home decor and gift shop, Ficus and Fig, is celebrating 20 years in business in Burnsville. Megan Newquist and Chris Egert explore what's inside with Co-Owner Karen Lewis.
  • How Burnsville got its name
    During a Breakfast with Megs & Eggs broadcast at Jensen's Cafe in Burnsville, Minnesota Live producer Lauren Andrego shares how the City of Burnsville got its name and why
  • How the City of Burnsville is processing grief
    The Mayor of Burnsville, Elizabeth B. Kautz, joined Megan Newquist and Chris Egert at Jensen's Cafe in Burnsville to discuss how her city and residents are processing the loss of
  • What’s on the menu at Jensen’s Cafe in Burnsville
    For this edition of "Breakfast with Megs & Eggs", Megan Newquist and Chris Egert visit Jensen's Cafe in Burnsville, home to a well-known caramel roll and lines known to go
  • Stories Beyond the Scale – Dave Ryan
    Dave Ryan, the award-winning radio host of the Dave Ryan in the Morning Show on KDWB, shares his story with Ben. Dave is accomplishing a childhood dream with the help
  • 3/13 Host Chat
    Elizabeth and Ben discuss your opinions on questions posted on Facebook.
  • Socca Café
    TCL Reporter Kelli Hanson and Joy from MSP Coffee and Things head to Socca Café in the Four Seasons for this month's coffee run.
  • AAA Travel Stores
    AAA travel stores offers all the spring break essentials you need to have an amazing vacation. Linda Synder from AAA Minneapolis shows us some items perfect for spring break. Mention
  • Sandbox VR
    Kristin Haubrich and Kelli Hanson teamed up again and headed over to Rosedale Center for the world's most advanced virtual reality gaming experience, Sandbox VR.  Sandbox VR is offering
  • Vagus Nerve
    The vagus nerve is a major nerve in the human body that helps regulate various body functions.  Yoga and meditation teacher, Kelly Smith has more information. Check out Kelly's podcast,
  • Watch Read Listen: Jason Schommer
    Stand up comedian, Jason Schommer, has a long history of working with Minnesota legend, Louie Anderson.  He gives us his selections for Watch Read Listen presented by Chu Vision. Watch:
  • March Book Club
    Hundreds of the Twin Cities Live Book Clubbers joined Elizabeth and Kelli on our Facebook page to chat about the recent book, Love and Other Words by Christina Lauren.  Authors
  • The Bachelor Recap: Fantasy Suites
    Betsy Melin, Bachelor super fan, gives us a recap of the latest episode of The Bachelor presented by Woodhouse Spa.
  • Lake Nona Neighborhood in Orlando
    Reporter Kristin Haubrich takes us to the Lake Nona neighborhood in Orlando, Florida showing us that the city is about much more than theme parks. Click here to nominate
  • Join Leah McLean & Paul Folger for Goldy’s Run
    Join Leah McLean and Paul Folger for Goldy's Run on Sunday, April 7th on the beautiful University of Minnesota Campus and do the 10 Mile, 5K or kids run. This year's
  • Why We Give: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
    Twin Cities Live anchor Ben Leber chose to highlight St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital opened its doors on February 4, 1962, based on a dream that "no
  • Why We Give: People Incorporated
    At 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, we support People Incorporated because mental illness is real — and help is available. People Incorporated's nonprofit mental health services live up to their name. Rather
  • Why We Give: Como Friends
    KSTP has been a supporter of Como Park Zoo and Conservatory for over 50 years. One of the last free community zoos in the country, millions of people from around
  • Why We Give: The St. Paul Fire Foundation
    5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Megan Newquist chose to highlight The St. Paul Fire Foundation. The St. Paul Fire Foundation was established in 2010 to promote the health, wellness, safety, and education
  • Why We Give: Melanoma Research Foundation
    5 EYEWITNESS NEWS meteorologist Wren Clair chose to highlight the Melanoma Research Foundation. The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of
  • Why We Give: Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum
    The Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum seeks to strengthen public understanding of how armed conflicts and military institutions have shaped our state and national experience. They do this by documenting, preserving,
  • Why We Give: JDRF
    KSTP has been a proud partner with JDRF for years. Many of our on-air talent and staff have been affected by Type One Diabetes and this is a partnership that hits close
  • Why We Give: Greener Pastures
    Elizabeth Ries chose to highlight Greener Pastures. Elizabeth is passionate about healthy eating and living a healthy lifestyle. She has been working with Greener Pastures, which is a blog, community, and
  • Why We Give: Sanneh Foundation
    The mission of Sanneh is to Empower youth, Improve lives, and Unite communities. Sanneh empowers youth by supporting and promoting educational attainment through in-school and after-school support, improves lives by providing programs that strengthen physical