Minneapolis St. Paul Twin Cities KSTP Headlines

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump clinched their parties’ presidential nominations Tuesday with decisive victories in a slate of low-profile primaries, setting up a general […]

Currently, felons convicted of illegally possessing firearms in Minnesota face mandatory minimum five-year prison sentences, but that could change in the near future. State lawmakers will soon debate a proposed […]

The mother of three of the children who were inside the home when Shannon Gooden opened fire and killed three Burnsville first responders says she was subpoenaed and testified in […]

Like many parts of Minnesota, spring-like weather has come early to Lake Baldwin in Lino Lakes. Along with something else, according to Suzette Dillon, who spotted a mosquito flying around […]

The girls state basketball tournament got underway at the University of Minnesota Wednesday morning. The tournament runs through Saturday, with class 3A and 4A quarterfinals kicking things off in back-to-back […]

Watch the 2024 State Semifinals and Championship Games on 45TV or stream at Prep45.com CLASS 4A Quarterfinals (WATCH ON NSPN.TV) – Wednesday at Williams Arena 1) Hopkins vs White Bear […]

Investigators are again asking for the public’s help to solve a hit-and-run that killed a Mille Lacs County doctor after they ruled out a vehicle of interest. In an update […]

After six seasons in purple and gold, Kirk Cousins is leaving for Atlanta but says the state’s impact on him will remain. Cousins posted a video to social media on […]

The owner of a massage parlor in Willmar is accused of bringing in an employee from California, then holding her in a room in the business and telling her to […]

Two people are now in custody after a Ramsey County deputy was shot at earlier this month. St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry and Sgt. Mike Ernster shared the update […]

A Plymouth woman was sentenced to over six years in prison on Tuesday for her role in a stabbing that occurred July 26. A judge sentenced 18-year-old Kristy Hanson to […]

A suspect was arrested after shooting a woman multiple times in St. Paul on Tuesday night. According to St. Paul police, officers were called to 5th Street East and Cedar […]

The Minnesota State Patrol says a man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a highway median late Tuesday night in St. Paul. According to the agency’s incident report page, […]

A garage in St Paul is a total loss after a late-night fire. A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured video of crews at the scene, located in the area of […]

Court documents show a fourth person charged with having a role in an April 2023 shooting in Brooklyn Park has been sentenced. According to documents filed on March 8, 25-year-old […]

Court documents show a 19-year-old man will be sentenced this spring after pleading guilty to intentional second-degree murder. According to the guilty plea petition, Jose Cipriano Dominguez entered the plea […]

A man is dead after a fire in Becker County on Tuesday evening. A release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office says fire crews were called to a garage fully […]

Wegovy is one of the popular injectable drugs for treating obesity but it has now gained approval for another use: reducing the risk of heart problems and strokes. The U.S. […]

In the first edition of At Issue in the new year, Tom Hauser previews the busy election year, Donald Trump’s rulings in Colorado and Maine and the Red Flag law […]

In this week’s edition of At Issue, Tom Hauser covers the cost of the free school lunch program, history made in the St. Paul City Council and a preview of […]

This week’s edition of At Issue features the results of the Iowa caucuses, an update on Dean Phillips’ presidential race and history in the Minnesota Supreme Court. After the first […]

This week’s edition of At Issue features coverage of the New Hampshire primaries, funding for the Blatnik Bridge and charges filed in the Ricky Cobb II case. President Joe Biden […]

This week of At Issue features Kari Dziedzic stepping down as majority leader, a new challenger to Amy Klobuchar, the KSTP/SurveyUSA results and much more. State Senate Majority Leader Kari […]

The Minnesota DFL seized advantage of its “trifecta” last year with control of the House, Senate and Governor’s Office. How the party builds on that momentum will begin to play […]

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser covers the start of the 2024 legislative session, the school resource officer law and much more. The 2024 Minnesota legislative session is officially […]

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser covers the aftermath of the Burnsville shooting that killed three first responders, gun control legislation and much more. After two police officers and […]

A preview of Super Tuesday, Mitch McConnell stepping down as minority leader, the state budget and more are covered on this week’s edition of At Issue. Presidential candidates are setting […]

On this week’s edition of “At Issue with Tom Hauser,” we look at the Super Tuesday results as Minnesota voters pick a rematch of Joe Biden versus Donald Trump. Later, […]

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Special Report revealing the systemic issues that resulted in a federal investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department after the murder of George Floyd. Three years of […]

The task force formed to address a mental health crisis in jails and hospitals in Minnesota will miss its deadline to make a final report to the state Legislature, but […]

When Gabrielle Robertson rented a room at a house near the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, she says her only alternative was the street. “It was literally, I didn’t have […]

If Minnesota lawmakers choose to take on the task of reforming the Metropolitan Council in the upcoming legislative session, they will have no shortage of ideas about how to do […]

Despite how it all ended, Don Sanders misses his time on the railroad. “I actually made a difference in the job I was in,” he said to 5 INVESTIGATES in […]

As a fifth-generation railroader, John Mozinski has a front-row seat at Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) – but he says that view is not what it used to be. “The […]

When Brent Alsleben stopped answering his mother’s calls and texts in the fall of 2022, she called 911. She feared her eldest son, who struggled with mental illness, had hurt […]

Behind flashy advertisements selling the fun and excitement of interacting with exotic animals, there is growing scrutiny of SeaQuest — a chain of aquariums and petting zoos with locations inside […]

New video of a fish biting a 5-year-old boy on the hand at SeaQuest in Roseville is putting more scrutiny on the company, just one day after a nationwide investigation […]

In a nearly unanimous vote last spring, lawmakers in Minnesota made it a crime to use deepfake technology to influence an election. The state became one of the first to […]

Monday is the final day of the 2023 Minnesota State Fair, making it Kids Day! Admission for kids ages 5-12 is only $13, and there are discounts all day long […]

Monday was the last day of the 2023 Minnesota State Fair. Check out some of the scenes KSTP content desk editor Ashley Halbach saw below. CLICK HERE for KSTP’s complete State […]

Fans of the Minnesota State Fair have a chance to buy up to 12 tickets at once at a discounted price during a special one-day sale happening Tuesday. Tickets will […]

If you would like to place a bench or table at the Minnesota State Fair, now is the time. The Minnesota State Fair Foundation announced that 2024 will be the […]

The 2024 Great Minnesota Get-Together is less than 216 days away and now officials have revealed one of the Grandstand performers. Kidz Bop Live became the first Grandstand show to […]

If you wanted to place a bench or table at the Minnesota State Fair, hopefully you’ve already done so. Just two days after the Minnesota State Fair Foundation announced that […]

The Minnesota State Fair has now revealed two of the Grandstand performers for this year’s event. Nate Bargatze, a comedian, podcaster, director and producer, will perform on Aug. 24, the […]

Are you ready to rock? Ready or not, Mötley Crüe is coming to the Minnesota State Fair this year, officials announced on Tuesday. The rock band, which has sold over […]

The Minnesota State Fair has announced another act for this year’s Grandstand entertainment lineup. On Tuesday morning, the fair announced the Happy Together Tour – made of The Turtles, Jay […]

A multi-Grammy Award-winning rapper, singer-songwriter and record producer is set to perform at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together. Chance The Rapper is the latest Grandstand performer to be announced by […]

He was a Minnesotan who became a Hollywood star and worked with several legends on the silver screen. Two decades ago, Wade Olson started the Richard Widmark Museum in Sunrise, […]

There’s a round piece of history in Chisago County that’s more than a century old. The Moody Round Barn was built by the Moody family in 1915 for their dairy […]

There’s a large landmark in White Bear Lake that people have been looking up to for decades. A giant polar bear sits outside Walser Polar Chevrolet in White Bear Lake. […]

An Anoka man received the highest military award for his bravery during World War II. Richard “Rick” Sorenson was awarded the Medal of Honor. “He did something Incredibly brave, incredibly […]

Editor’s note: This story was originally published on April 4, 2022. It’s a Minnesota town known for shoes, but it’s also home to a historic theater. Red Wing’s Sheldon Theatre […]

A toy many of us grew up playing is also a large piece of art on display in St. Paul. In 2013, St. Paul artist Ta-coumba T. Aiken was asked […]

An iconic brand that generations have grown up with is made right here in Minnesota. The Village Company in Eden Prairie owns and makes Mr. Bubble. “It’s America’s favorite bubble […]

Few people know that the main Minneapolis Post Office has a feature that could fit in the record books. Completed in 1933, the art deco structure, with its original sandstone […]

A saint made several trips to Minnesota during her lifetime. Mother Teresa of Calcutta visited the Kump family in Golden Valley. “She was very warm,” Theresa Kump-Leghorn said. “She liked […]

Over the years, many politicians have made a stop at the Minnesota State Fair, but one gave a legendary speech. On Sep. 2, 1901, Vice President Teddy Roosevelt spoke before […]

For this edition of “Breakfast with Megs & Eggs”, Megan Newquist and Chris Egert visit Jensen’s Cafe in Burnsville, home to a well-known caramel roll and lines known to go […]

The Mayor of Burnsville, Elizabeth B. Kautz, joined Megan Newquist and Chris Egert at Jensen’s Cafe in Burnsville to discuss how her city and residents are processing the loss of […]

During a Breakfast with Megs & Eggs broadcast at Jensen’s Cafe in Burnsville, Minnesota Live producer Lauren Andrego shares how the City of Burnsville got its name and why it […]

The home decor and gift shop, Ficus and Fig, is celebrating 20 years in business in Burnsville. Megan Newquist and Chris Egert explore what’s inside with Co-Owner Karen Lewis. The […]

Two friends and life-long gamers opened a board game cafe in Burnsville, which includes a full espresso and coffee bar. Reporter Kristin Haubrich visits Fox Den Board Game Cafe. The […]

Minnesota is home to about 90 maple syrup producers. 14,000 gallons of it are produced each here in the state. Producer Lauren Andrego visited Hale’s Sugarbush in Cottage Grove to […]

Stages Theatre Company in Hopkins and Theater Mu in St. Paul are joining forces. The two companies are debuting a show based on the book by Yangsook Choi. The Name […]

St. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching. But you’re in luck! Local food blogger Jamie Preuss shares how to make corned beef at home, along with her Reuben sandwich recipe. Related […]

Reporter Kristin Haubrich takes a trip to Mall of America with her family. Related link: Mall of America Staycation Week on Twin Cities Live The post Exploring Mall of America […]

Reporter Kristin Haubrich takes us to the Lake Nona neighborhood in Orlando, Florida showing us that the city is about much more than theme parks. Click here to nominate the […]

Hundreds of the Twin Cities Live Book Clubbers joined Elizabeth and Kelli on our Facebook page to chat about the recent book, Love and Other Words by Christina Lauren. Authors […]

Stand up comedian, Jason Schommer, has a long history of working with Minnesota legend, Louie Anderson. He gives us his selections for Watch Read Listen presented by Chu Vision. Watch: […]

The vagus nerve is a major nerve in the human body that helps regulate various body functions. Yoga and meditation teacher, Kelly Smith has more information. Check out Kelly’s podcast, […]

Kristin Haubrich and Kelli Hanson teamed up again and headed over to Rosedale Center for the world’s most advanced virtual reality gaming experience, Sandbox VR. Sandbox VR is offering a […]

AAA travel stores offers all the spring break essentials you need to have an amazing vacation. Linda Synder from AAA Minneapolis shows us some items perfect for spring break. Mention […]

TCL Reporter Kelli Hanson and Joy from MSP Coffee and Things head to Socca Café in the Four Seasons for this month’s coffee run. The post Socca Café first appeared […]

Dave Ryan, the award-winning radio host of the Dave Ryan in the Morning Show on KDWB, shares his story with Ben. Dave is accomplishing a childhood dream with the help […]

Join Leah McLean and Paul Folger for Goldy’s Run on Sunday, April 7th on the beautiful University of Minnesota Campus and do the 10 Mile, 5K or kids run. This year’s […]

Minnesota native transfers to Gophers volleyball The University of Minnesota volleyball program has added a Minnesota native via the transfer portal. Program officials announced Wednesday that Georgia Tech middle blocker Kali Engeman is joining the Gophers […]

3 more Loons called for international duty A day after two Minnesota United players were called up for international duty, three more have been called away. Midfielder Robin Lod and forward Teemu Pukki will represent Finland while […]

Kirk Cousins thanks Minnesota and Vikings, calls leaving for Atlanta ‘bittersweet’ After six seasons in purple and gold, Kirk Cousins is leaving for Atlanta but says the state’s impact on him will remain. Cousins posted a video to social media on […]

Minneapolis native and 2 Wisconsin forwards the 3 finalists for Patty Kazmaier Award A Minneapolis native is among the three finalists announced Wednesday for the 2024 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award. The top three finalists for the award, which recognizes the top player in […]

2024 Girls State Basketball Central Watch the 2024 State Semifinals and Championship Games on 45TV or stream at Prep45.com CLASS 4A Quarterfinals (WATCH ON NSPN.TV) – Wednesday at Williams Arena 1) Hopkins vs White Bear […]

Girls state basketball tournament begins Wednesday The girls state basketball tournament got underway at the University of Minnesota Wednesday morning. The tournament runs through Saturday, with class 3A and 4A quarterfinals kicking things off in back-to-back […]

Anthony Edwards leads big comeback, Kawhi Leonard injured in Timberwolves’ 118-100 win over Clippers LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Nickeil Alexander-Walker added a season-high 28 and the Minnesota Timberwolves roared back from an early 22-point deficit for a 118-100 victory […]

Boys H.S. Basketball: Wayzata dominates Hopkins to punch ticket to state tourney The Wayzata Trojans (27-1) took down the Hopkins Royals (23-6) 105-76 in a section championship game Tuesday night at Wayzata High School. Wayzata is heading back to the 4A state […]

