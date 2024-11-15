“Missing Pieces” is examining the evidence of a juvenile justice system once again under scrutiny. While police and prosecutors push for harsher punishment, powerful policymakers insist incarceration is counterproductive to a safer community.

What is the answer? 4 Investigates is examining the problems in the system, the role that New Mexico’s Children Youth and Families Department is playing and meaningful solutions that have proven to work. Our goal is to be armed with knowledge as our lawmakers head to the Roundhouse in January.