Split verdict in first-ever Air Force general military trial

Cooley was to be sentenced Monday morning and could face as much as seven years in jail as well as loss of rank, pay and benefits.

Cooley had the option of a trial by court member jurors or by military judge, and chose to have the case heard by the judge.

"Today marks the first time an Air Force general officer has been held responsible for his heinous actions," the woman's attorney Ryan Guilds, said in a statement, the Dayton Daily News reported. "... Hopefully, this will not be as difficult for the next survivor."

Cooley was fired from his research laboratory position in January 2020 after an Air Force investigation and has worked in an administrative job since then. A message seeking comment was left for his attorney Saturday.

"This case clearly demonstrates the commitment of Air Force leaders to fully investigate the facts and hold Airmen of any rank accountable for their actions when they fail to uphold Air Force standards," Col. Eric Mejia, staff judge advocate for Air Force Materiel Command, said in a statement.