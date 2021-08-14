'Unprecedented' flooding in El Paso leaves woman dead

Several roads in the region are also closed due to flooding as was U.S. 70 in southern New Mexico east of Las Cruces, the New Mexico Department of Transportation said.

Flooding in New Mexico was reported in southwestern Chaves County and near Mayhill in eastern Otero County, according to the National Weather Service.

In south-central Arizona, monsoon rain closed parts of a Phoenix freeway and caused flooding in the rural community of Gila Bend, where two people have died, authorities said.

Grzywacz said the heavy rainfall was expected to continue through Sunday, with additional but less intense rain stretching into early next week.

A 65-year-old woman was killed and her 2-year-old granddaughter was hurt when a flash flood caused a wall of their home to collapse onto them, according to El Paso Police Sgt. Enrique Carillo.

Parts of El Paso received 3-4 inches of rain in an hour Thursday night, city water chief technician Gilbert Trejo said on Friday.

City officials, including police, fire and emergency management authorities, did not immediately return phone calls for comment on Saturday.