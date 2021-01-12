US asking states to speed vaccine, not hold back 2nd dose

Each state has its own plan for who should be vaccinated, based on recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommendations give first priority to health care workers and nursing home residents.

But the slow pace of the vaccine rollout has frustrated many Americans at a time when the coronavirus death toll has continued to rise. More than 376,000 people have died, according to the Johns Hopkins database.

Azar said it was now time to move "to the next phase on the vaccine program" and expand the pool of those eligible to get the first dose.

That also means expanding the number of places where people can be vaccinated by adding community health centers and additional drug stores.

"We've already distributed more vaccine than we have health care workers and people in nursing homes," Azar said. "We've got to get to more channels of administration. We've got to get it to pharmacies, get it to community health centers."

He said the federal government "will deploy teams to support states doing mass vaccination efforts if they wish to do so."

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said hundreds of thousands of people are getting vaccinated every day across the nation, but the pace of inoculations needs to improve.

"We're in a race against this virus and quite frankly, we're behind," Adams told "Fox & Friends." "The good news is that 700,000 people are getting vaccinated every single day. We're going to hit 1 million people and we need to continue to pick up that pace."

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to give a speech Thursday outlining his plan to speed vaccines to more people in the first part of his administration. His transition team has vowed to release as many vaccine doses as possible, rather than continuing the Trump administration policy of holding back millions of doses to ensure there would be enough supply to allow those getting the first shot to get a second one.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine requires a second shot about three weeks after the first vaccination. Another vaccine, this one produced by Moderna, requires a second shot about four weeks afterward. One-shot vaccines are still undergoing testing.