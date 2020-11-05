Virgin Galactic plans 1st New Mexico space launch this month

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Virgin Galactic said Thursday that it expects to launch its first manned test flight into space from New Mexico this month.

The company's spacecraft, VSS Unity, conducted two previous test spaceflights from Mojave, California, before moving in to its facilities at Spaceport America in New Mexico. Testing there has included unpowered glide flights and now the spaceflight planned between Nov. 19 and 23.