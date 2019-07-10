Skilled 4 Work: A career in the medical field | KOB 4
Skilled 4 Work: A career in the medical field

Steve Soliz
July 10, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Finding a good-paying job doesn’t always require a four-year degree.

Mario Rebollo said he explored his options after getting his diploma from Del Norte High School.

Robollo began studying physical therapy at UNM but q1uickly learned he wanted to do something more hands-on.

He eventually left and enrolled in the certified nursing assistant program at CNM.

It's just one of many medical programs offered to students at the community college.

“Then I saw the surgical tech program and how they are hands-on,” Robollo said.

Caroline Geisler, an instructor with the surgical technology program, said students get real-world experience.

“They are learning sterile technique, they are learning their instrumentation, they are learning how to assist the surgeon," she said.

New Mexico Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley said our state has a lot of opportunities for people in the medical field.

Working in the medical field in New Mexico could mean a very healthy paycheck.

“The health professions vary a lot in their pay, so when you're talking about an associate degree, in the $20 range as a walk-in fresh with no experience person, but then there's a lot of room for movement and for climbing the ladder,” McCamley said.

Steve Soliz


Updated: July 10, 2019
Created: July 10, 2019

