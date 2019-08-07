Skilled 4 Work: A look inside CNM's culinary arts program | KOB 4
Skilled 4 Work: A look inside CNM's culinary arts program

Justine Lopez
August 07, 2019 06:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Graphic designer turned bakery owner Frossene King had no idea what she was in for when she started CNM’s culinary arts program.

Enrolling in the program was initially a “bucket list” item for King until she discovered she had a passion for baking. Now King is the proud owner Kalamata 505, named after her signature kalamata green chile bread.

CNM’s culinary arts programs trains individuals like King to become innovators in the food and hospitality industry. With the presence of large corporations like Facebook and Netflix flocking to the state, CNM culinary arts instructor Kerry Logan said the program is only turning out the best students.

"As we're growing and there is so much happening in our state, all of these people coming out of this class, these chefs, are going to place themselves in a box where you know Netflix and Facebook and everybody is looking for chefs and these are great people to be a part of it,” Logan said.

CNM offers three different culinary arts concentrations, all of which are accredited by the American Culinary Federation. 

For more information about the program, click here.

Credits

Created: August 07, 2019 05:08 PM

