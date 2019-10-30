Skilled 4 Work: Becoming a cosmetologist

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 30, 2019 06:45 PM
Created: October 30, 2019 03:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- CNM is training future cosmetologists.
The cosmetology program at CNM is designed to meet state standards.
In addition to learning about cosmetology, students also learning about opening a business.
“We do have a business component class where they teach the students how business works,” said Lydia Garcia, lead cosmetology instructor. “The differences in pay scales and the differences between commission, salary employment, owning your own business and how to create a salon business plan so that way we have some entrepreneurs.”
People who graduate from the program have many career opportunities.
“Now that we have Netflix coming into town, there's other opportunities for our students to go into, maybe, behind the movie scenes and get ready for that as well,” Garcia said.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company