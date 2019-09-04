Skilled 4 Work: CNM adapts trade programs to modern technology

“We have really focused on ensuring those trade programs are up to date and the skills are modernized and current for the workforce needs,” said CNM Vice President, Samantha Sengel.

That modernization has been applied to fields like construction, where CNM is now incorporating drones into the program.

These skilled jobs provide a service that the community needs. Local construction apprentice, Diego Luna, said that the impact makes his work worthwhile.

“They want to do something that impact the world a little more, and what more can you do that give people what they need—the utilities they need, water, electrical, light,” Luna said.

Sengal said that a trained workforce is vital in creating new economic opportunities.

“When we talk about economic development, when we talk about companies wanting to come here to New Mexico they need to know that we have the workforce to build the infrastructure,” Sengal said. “Update what we have, help us create new opportunities through development in this community and these jobs are essential to that.”

To learn more about CNM's trade programs, click here.