Skilled 4 Work: CNM adapts trade programs to modern technology
Tessa Mentus
September 04, 2019 06:46 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Comfort is exactly why Derek Brownson decided to start an HVAC career.
“It was supposed to be a 10-15% increase in demand for HVAC technicians,” Brownson said.
Trade jobs have been around for a long time, although now some of them look a little different.
“We have really focused on ensuring those trade programs are up to date and the skills are modernized and current for the workforce needs,” said CNM Vice President, Samantha Sengel.
That modernization has been applied to fields like construction, where CNM is now incorporating drones into the program.
These skilled jobs provide a service that the community needs. Local construction apprentice, Diego Luna, said that the impact makes his work worthwhile.
“They want to do something that impact the world a little more, and what more can you do that give people what they need—the utilities they need, water, electrical, light,” Luna said.
Sengal said that a trained workforce is vital in creating new economic opportunities.
“When we talk about economic development, when we talk about companies wanting to come here to New Mexico they need to know that we have the workforce to build the infrastructure,” Sengal said. “Update what we have, help us create new opportunities through development in this community and these jobs are essential to that.”
To learn more about CNM's trade programs, click here.
Credits
Updated: September 04, 2019 06:46 PM
Created: September 04, 2019 05:39 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved