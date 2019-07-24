Skilled 4 Work: CNM summer camp offers children a chance to learn about construction field | KOB 4
Skilled 4 Work: CNM summer camp offers children a chance to learn about construction field

Steve Soliz
July 24, 2019 06:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Isabel Kruidhof is one of many children enrolled in CNM’s Suncat Skilled Trades Summer Camp.

“I came to this camp to have fun and build houses,” she said.

Kristen Benedict, the dean at CNM’s School of Applied Technologies, said offering the camp was a no-brainer.

“This was an opportunity for us to showcase our great programs in carpentry,” she said.

The students spend a week building, painting and learning skills they can use for a lifetime.

Benedict believes that the camp gives the middle school-aged children a taste of what could one day become a life-long career in carpentry.

