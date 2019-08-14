Skilled 4 Work: Construction student applies his skills flipping houses

"I would actually like to get into flipping houses so this is basically a way of not messing up,” he said.

With the shortage of general contractors here in New Mexico, there is no shortage of jobs for people like Bell. He said he’s excited to turn his new skill set into a hot commodity.

“Knowing that you’re there to kind of fill a void and that you have younger people wanting to get into the career field still,” Bell said.

For more information about CNM’s construction program, click here.