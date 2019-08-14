Skilled 4 Work: Construction student applies his skills flipping houses | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Skilled 4 Work: Construction student applies his skills flipping houses

Justine Lopez
August 14, 2019 08:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— JA Bell did not necessarily enroll in CNM’s Construction Program to land a job. After buying his own home, Bell knew it needed some repairs and figured that he should be the one to do the job.

Advertisement

"Works better if you do it right the first time,” Bell said.

Bell is letting his new skills guide him into a potentially lucrative career here in the Metro: Flipping houses.

"I would actually like to get into flipping houses so this is basically a way of not messing up,” he said.

With the shortage of general contractors here in New Mexico, there is no shortage of jobs for people like Bell. He said he’s excited to turn his new skill set into a hot commodity.

“Knowing that you’re there to kind of fill a void and that you have younger people wanting to get into the career field still,” Bell said.

For more information about CNM’s construction program, click here.

Credits

Justine Lopez


Updated: August 14, 2019 08:43 PM
Created: August 14, 2019 06:42 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman shot through the hand while she was asleep
Woman shot through the hand while she was asleep
One Albuquerque statue draws criticism for not being ADA friendly
One Albuquerque statue draws criticism for not being ADA friendly
18-year-old arrested, charged with murder
18-year-old arrested, charged with murder
Lawsuit: Desert Hills staff used 'booty juice' to control children
Lawsuit: Desert Hills staff used 'booty juice' to control children
SFPD: One person shot near Walgreens on Cerrillos
SFPD: One person shot near Walgreens on Cerrillos
Advertisement




Woman shot through the hand while she was asleep
Woman shot through the hand while she was asleep
NM lawmakers discuss hate groups, extremism at anti-terrorism summit
NM lawmakers discuss hate groups, extremism at anti-terrorism summit
Bernalillo County expands their LEAD program
Bernalillo County expands their LEAD program
Residents invite Bernalillo County deputies to police downtown ABQ
Residents invite Bernalillo County deputies to police downtown ABQ
SFPD: One person shot near Walgreens on Cerrillos
SFPD: One person shot near Walgreens on Cerrillos