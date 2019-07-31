Skilled 4 Work: Learn to code through Deep Dive Coding program

"It was... I know it sounds cliché, but it was life altering," she said.

"You walk away with the skills to – right away – sit down and program a computer and deliver an application people can use," said Kyle Lee, the CEO of CNM Ingenuity. The nonprofit runs Deep Dive Coding – a program which teaches different ways to code.

The programs last about 10 to 12 weeks.

So who would benefit from enrolling in the program?

"Somebody who's in the later stage of their careers who wants something new and recognizes that they need a higher level of technology," Lee said. "A recent high school graduate that just doesn't feel like they're ready to go to college but wants to go do something impactful that's really well-paying, this is a fantastic program."

After finishing the program, Rey-Smith is now getting paid more than she was at this time last year.

"It's definitely much better. I was bringing in chump change wherever I could find it and now I have a sense of pride and I'm bringing something to the table," she said.

Her classes may be over but Rey-Smith is still working to know as much as she can about her new career field.

"I learn something new every single day," she said. "My job is challenging but super rewarding."

According to CNM, the average starting salary for someone who completes the coding program is $48,000 a year. After a few years of coding, someone could be making nearly $90,000 a year.

