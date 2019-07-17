Skilled 4 Work: Learning trades through TLC's apprenticeship program

“There's a lot of investment in time,” Brownson said. “They have a lot of resources from other people here, and then we pay for all the books and any tuition for courses they take."

All of that help, and all of those free services is an even bigger plus for apprentice, Lukas Rasinski.

“I've noticed a lot of my peers, especially this year, graduating from college,” he said. “They graduate with that immense amount of debt on their shoulders."

Instead of college, Lukas, at just 22 years old, already has one journeyman license while he works on his second.

“I'm at a point now where I'm making a decent amount of money, he said “I mean more money than I would have been making at this point in my life, and the opportunity to make even more in the future is exciting."

The first year of the program introduces the apprentices to the trades. The following three years are focused on getting them certified.

In addition to training in plumbing, heating and cooling, the apprentice program offers courses on money and anger management.

The president of TLC believes it's his company's way of investing in the industry, and the community.

“We believe they are making an investment in themselves,” said Dale Armstrong, TLC president.

Candidates have to apply for the apprenticeship program. There are three to five spots available.

The deadline is July 26th.

