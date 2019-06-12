Skilled 4 Work: Local companies ready to hire for trade positions

"They come in, they get interviewed, they are placed that day, they are walking out with business cards in their hands,” said Carla Kugler, president of Associated Builders and Contractors, which is also hiring.

The in-demand jobs have encouraged some New Mexicans to make a career choice.

"HVAC in particular, I did some research when I was getting out of the Army and it's supposed to grow,” said Derek Brownson, an HVAC apprentice. “They're going to have a high demand for it… here in the next 10 years."

For people who are interested in work in the plumbing or electrical fields, TLC Plumbing and Utility, Installation Service Heating and Cooling and Northridge Electric are filling positions.

“It's not just a job, it's a career they can work all the way until their retirement and support their family very well,” said Dale Armstrong, president of TLC.

Click here for a list of companies hiring right now