Skilled 4 Work: Preparing for a career in construction

"The quality of the program, I think, is outstanding," Chavez said. "There's a lot of leadership here, there's a lot of knowledge."

Lee Dutcher is one of CNM's instructors in the carpentry department.

"In the carpentry program, we have a certificate program which takes about a year to complete," Dutcher said. "You get a certificate and that ranges from framing, floors, walls, roofing to lab B which is my second term – sheet rock, exterior and interior finishing – so basically we teach you how to build a house from the ground up."

Dutcher said that a certificate from CNM's carpentry program could open the doors for a lot of different jobs.

"I plan on going into commercial construction," Chavez said. "Hopefully, with one of the major outfits here, in continuing on in my career."

There is no shortage of construction jobs in New Mexico.

"It seems like construction is really booming, especially in our metro area. Right now, we have a lot of companies coming in," Chavez said. "I see a lot more residential areas coming up. So, I believe there's a lot of opportunity for growth here.

The carpentry program at CNM also teaches electrical trades.

If anyone wants to go green, CNM also teaches how to install solar panels.