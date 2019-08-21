Skilled 4 Work: Woman turns carpentry hobby into a career | KOB 4
Skilled 4 Work: Woman turns carpentry hobby into a career

Tessa Mentus
August 21, 2019 06:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Keri Payne knows her way around a wood shop.

Coming from a family of woodworkers, Payne grew up having her garage cluttered with her father’s woodworking equipment.

"My dad did it for a hobby, so our garage, we've never parked a car in it,” Payne said. “It's always had wood tools."

As a second year architectural woodworking student at CNM, Payne has been able to expand on her homemade skills. In June, Payne competed on the national level, winning second place at the SkillsUSA Cabinetmaking Competition.

But there was more to Payne’s accomplishment than just winning. Payne was the first woman to medal in cabinetmaking.

"It was really exciting, a smidge disappointing that no woman has ever done this before,” Payne said. “I wish more women did this."

As a foster mother of four, Payne said she also appreciates the flexibility the program grants her.

"I really value having that flexibility as a mom to do things that I love doing and earn money but also be able to take care of my family,” Payne said.

For more information about CNM’s woodworking program, click here.

Credits

Tessa Mentus


Updated: August 21, 2019 06:47 PM
Created: August 21, 2019 05:34 PM

