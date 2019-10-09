Skilled 4 Work: Women preparing for jobs in trades

Women have a long history of working in machine shots.

Women famously helped win World War II.

CNM is keeping that tradition alive - teaching women to operate mills, saws, and other equipment.

“Everyone who goes through the program here is looking forward to employment opportunities which are very strong in the nearby future,” said Marcel Hesch, CNM Machine Tool Technology instructor.

Those interested in the machine shop program can get a certificate or an associate’s degree.

Hesch said there are over 50 shops that offer jobs in the metro area.

“Some of our larger employers such as Los Alamos National Laboratories as well as Holloman Air Force Base-- Holloman for sure has openings right now in the $22 an hour range,” Hesch said.