Skilled 4 Work: Women preparing for jobs in trades

October 09, 2019
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Women want to assure people that trades jobs are not just for men.
Amanda Nelson is a machine shop student at CNM.
“I was really interested in forging and welding, and may grandfather had done a little bit of this, and I've always been around a shop and tools and I really just think it’s a lot of fun to make the things and the tools that I use for other things that I do,” she said.
Women have a long history of working in machine shots.
Women famously helped win World War II.
CNM is keeping that tradition alive - teaching women to operate mills, saws, and other equipment.
“Everyone who goes through the program here is looking forward to employment opportunities which are very strong in the nearby future,” said Marcel Hesch, CNM Machine Tool Technology instructor.
Those interested in the machine shop program can get a certificate or an associate’s degree.
Hesch said there are over 50 shops that offer jobs in the metro area.
“Some of our larger employers such as Los Alamos National Laboratories as well as Holloman Air Force Base-- Holloman for sure has openings right now in the $22 an hour range,” Hesch said.
