Truck driving school opens new location in ABQ to meet demand

Ziemer said $4,495 is how much a prospective student needs to pay to start the course.

It takes four weeks to complete the class.

After the first week of class, the students will get hands on experience driving semi-trucks at the Swift terminal on 301 Airport Dr. NW.

Before they are certified, students will have a job lined up for when they graduate.

The money students paid for the course can go back into their pockets.

"Most of our employer partners, once they complete the program offer full tuition reimbursements." said Ziemer. "So the money, depending on the company they work for, will be reimbursed."

Ziemer said the estimated starting salary is about $50,000. There are other bonuses that can offer truckers a six figure income depending on the trucking company.

Swift offers a tuition-free college program for drivers.