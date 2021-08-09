Navajo Nation COVID-19 August 7-8 weekend update | KOB 4

Navajo Nation COVID-19 August 7-8 weekend update

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: August 09, 2021 09:24 AM

WINDOW ROCK, ARIZ. -- The Navajo Nation reported 64 new COVID-19 cases Saturday and Sunday but no additional deaths either day.

Forty-six new cases were reported Saturday and 18 new cases were reported Sunday. 

Neither day saw any additional deaths reported. The Navajo Nation has had eight consecutive days without a reported COVID-19 death.

By our count, the Navajo Nation has seen a total of 31,635 cases and 1,377 deaths. 


