Navajo Nation COVID-19 August 7-8 weekend update

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: August 09, 2021 09:24 AM
WINDOW ROCK, ARIZ. -- The Navajo Nation reported 64 new COVID-19 cases Saturday and Sunday but no additional deaths either day.
Forty-six new cases were reported Saturday and 18 new cases were reported Sunday.
Neither day saw any additional deaths reported. The Navajo Nation has had eight consecutive days without a reported COVID-19 death.
By our count, the Navajo Nation has seen a total of 31,635 cases and 1,377 deaths.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company