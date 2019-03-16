New Mexico Legislature approves tax bill

Associated Press

March 16, 2019 12:12 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A bill that would raise taxes and offer a larger family tax credit has been approved by the New Mexico Legislature.



The Democrat-led House and Senate approved the tax bill Friday in the final minutes of the annual legislative session.



The initiative would raise income tax rates on high income earners unless the state experiences a new surge in other sources of income. An increased tax credit for families with children would offset a tax hike on those households as a result of 2017 federal reforms.



Taxes would increase on auto, cigarette and internet sales. The bill now moves to the governor for consideration.