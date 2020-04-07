1 additional death, 109 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico | KOB 4
1 additional death, 109 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico

Joshua Panas
Updated: April 07, 2020 05:16 PM
Created: April 07, 2020 04:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health reported another death in New Mexico from COVID-19. 

The state reports a male in his 30s, from Bernalillo County, died Monday. He reportedly had underlying medical conditions. The man is the 13th New Mexican to die from COVID-19. 

In addition to the death, 109 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, bringing the total of cases to 794.

The latest cases include: 

  • 42 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 2 new cases in Curry County
  • 5 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 11 new cases in McKinley County
  • 24 new cases in San Juan County
  • 18 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 2 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County

To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.

The Health Department also reported that it has identified clusters of COVID-19 cases at San Felipe Pueblo and Zia Pueblo, both in Sandoval County, which is due to to community spread.

The New Mexico Department of Health reports that 51 individuals are currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 and 171 individuals have recovered from the virus.

New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.


