1 additional death, 109 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico

Updated: April 07, 2020 05:16 PM
Created: April 07, 2020 04:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health reported another death in New Mexico from COVID-19.
The state reports a male in his 30s, from Bernalillo County, died Monday. He reportedly had underlying medical conditions. The man is the 13th New Mexican to die from COVID-19.
In addition to the death, 109 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, bringing the total of cases to 794.
The latest cases include:
The Health Department also reported that it has identified clusters of COVID-19 cases at San Felipe Pueblo and Zia Pueblo, both in Sandoval County, which is due to to community spread.
The New Mexico Department of Health reports that 51 individuals are currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 and 171 individuals have recovered from the virus.
New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.
