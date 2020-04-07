1 additional death, 109 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico

42 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

2 new cases in Curry County

5 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Grant County

11 new cases in McKinley County

24 new cases in San Juan County

18 new cases in Sandoval County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

The Health Department also reported that it has identified clusters of COVID-19 cases at San Felipe Pueblo and Zia Pueblo, both in Sandoval County, which is due to to community spread.

The New Mexico Department of Health reports that 51 individuals are currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 and 171 individuals have recovered from the virus.

New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.