2 dead after New Mexico charter bus crashes in southern Colorado

The driver may have had an unspecified medical issue that contributed to the crash, Alvarado said. The driver, whose identity wasn’t released, was ejected from the bus and died.

The identity of the other person who died wasn’t immediately known. Thirteen other people sustained injuries varying from minor to critical, the state patrol said.

The bus was returning to New Mexico from the Steubenville of the Rockies youth conference in Denver.

The accident caused extensive backups in both directions of the interstate.

