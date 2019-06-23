2 dead after New Mexico charter bus crashes in southern Colorado
Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
June 23, 2019 10:05 PM
PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) - A charter bus carrying 15 members of a church group ran off a highway after striking a bridge support Sunday in southern Colorado, killing two people and injuring several others, a state patrol official said.
The bus was carrying a charter group from the Aquinas Newman Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The bus was traveling southbound on Interstate 25 when it struck the bridge structure and veered off the highway about 10 miles north of Pueblo, state Patrol Cpl. Ivan Alvarado said.
The driver may have had an unspecified medical issue that contributed to the crash, Alvarado said. The driver, whose identity wasn’t released, was ejected from the bus and died.
The identity of the other person who died wasn’t immediately known. Thirteen other people sustained injuries varying from minor to critical, the state patrol said.
The bus was returning to New Mexico from the Steubenville of the Rockies youth conference in Denver.
The accident caused extensive backups in both directions of the interstate.
